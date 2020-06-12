    For Quick Alerts
      Prabhas Spotted Participating In Plantation Drive With TRS Leader Santosh Kumar J

      Prabhas was busy shooting in Georgia with Pooja Hegde for his upcoming 20th venture, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar ahead of the lockdown. After Coronavirus spread throughout the world and all shootings stopped, the makers brought the entire #Prabhas20 team to India. Since then, Prabhas was home quarantined.

      But now, he is back and was recently spotted participating in a plantation drive with Telangana Rashtra Samithi aka TRS Leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Santosh Kumar J. The Baahubali actor Prabhas was seen planting saplings as he took the Green India Challenge.

      Prabhas doing plantation drive

      Santosh Kumar J shared their pictures on his social media handle, in which Prabhas can be seen participating in the good cause. Santosh wrote, "Let's Embrace Season-3 #GreenIndiaChallenge. Amid #COVID situation all over, let us reconnect ourselves with the #Nature. Plants are most favoured companions to mankind. Commemorating the 3rd phase of this noble initiation Young RebelStar #Prabhas had planted Sapling at his home."

      In another post, Santosh wrote, "Met Mr Prabhas at his residence. He's impressed after knowing about my adoption of Keesara forest and expressed his willingness to do the same at any place in the state. He's visibly elated to this idea and eager to start his job to develop."

      In the photos, Prabhas can be seen wearing an N95 mask. Interestingly, Prabhas has nominated his friends and industry colleagues like Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and Shraddha Kapoor for the Green India Challenge. Moreover, the actor also said that he would be developing 1000 acres of reserved forest area in Keesara of the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. This is the part of his Haritha Haaram Initiative.

      Also Read : Prabhas In Trouble: Case Filed Against Actor's Staff Member For Violating COVID-19 Norms

      On the professional front, Prabhas' 20th film is tentatively titled as O Dear. Apart from #Prabhas20, the actor is also playing the lead role in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's next venture, which is said to be a sci-fi drama.

      Also Read : Prabhas' Baahubali Still Stirs Up The Excitement In Viewers, Gives Great TRP Rating To Channels

      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 14:18 [IST]
