Prabhas Starrer Radhe Shyam In Demand As Film Distributors Queue Up For Theatrical Rights!

Radhe Shyam is one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year. The first look poster release of the movie featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a romantic dance pose has indeed raised the expectations of the fans and followers of the stars.

The love and hype given to the amazing poster amid COVID-19 lockdown have proved much before the release, that the movie will surely be a hit at the theatres. Recent grapevine suggests that producers and film distributors are eyeing the theatrical rights of Radhe Shyam due to the popularity it garnered in recent times.

It is said that renowned Bollywood producer Karan Johar is also in the race for the extravagant rights of the movie. For the unversed Baahubali's (Hindi version) release rights were bought by Karan. It is said that the makers will demand a mammoth amount for the theatrical rights.

On a related note, the romantic thriller set in the backdrop of Europe is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. As per reports, Prabhas will essay the role of a palm reader in the film, whereas Pooja Hegde will portray a princess. For now, the Georgia schedule of Radhe Shyam has been called off owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions. The romantic-thriller also features an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sasha Chettri. Bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the makers of the pan-India project have not yet finalised the music composer for the film. The multilingual movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Radhe Shyam Director Radha Krishna Kumar's Account Blocked By Instagram!

Pooja Hegde Hikes Her Remuneration Yet Again!