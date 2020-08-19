Prabhas Starrer Radhe Shyam To Start Rolling From September 2020 And Release In April Or May 2021!

Here is a big news for Parbhas fans! The actor's next Radhe Shyam, which was kept on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, is gearing up to resume the shoot. Yes, you read that right! Actor Krishnam Raju, who is also Prabhas' uncle has revealed that the film will start rolling from September.

He also added that the whole shooting will be completed by December 2020 and will have a massive release in April or May 2021. Well, we are sure this piece of information has excited the fans and followers of Rebel Star, who are awaiting the actor's big release.

If the rumours have anything to do with reality, the team will fly to Europe to complete the shoot scheduled earlier, which was called off due to COVID-19 outbreak and travel restrictions.

On a related note, Krishnam Raju is presenting Radhe Shyam while his daughter Praseedha, will be marking her entry into Tollywood with the film as one of the co-producers.

The romantic-thriller directed by Radha Krishna Kumar will have south diva Pooja Hegde essaying the love interest of Prabhas. Set in the backdrop of Europe, the film will have the Baahubali actor essaying the role of a palm reader while Pooja will portray a princess. Radhe Shyam will also feature an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sasha Chettri. The multilingual movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the makers of the pan-India project are yet to decide on the music composer for the film. There are also reports doing the rounds that music maestro AR Rahman might get roped in for the big-budget film.

