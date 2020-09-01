Prabhas To Join Hands With KGF Director Prashanth Neel For A Pan-India Project?

Looks like Prabhas fans and followers are soon going to witness a mass announcement of the Rebel Star's yet another upcoming project, this time with Prashanth Neel. Yes, you read that right! If recent grapevine has to be believed, the two talented artists are gearing up to announce their project very soon. As per rumours, the KGF director has finished scripting for an action-thriller during the lockdown, apparently for the Baahubali actor.

The yet-to-be-titled film is said to be along the lines of Prashanth Neel's debut movie Ugramm (2014). Earlier there were reports, that the director has narrated an underworld mafia-themed storyline to Prabhas, which indeed impressed the actor. Going by the buzz, the movie is touted to be a pan-India project which will release in 4 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. If true, the movie will be tentatively titled Prabhas 23 and will probably start rolling from 2020 after the release of their respective projects.

Talking about their upcoming projects, Prabhas has an array of big budget films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar opposite Pooja Hegde. Rebel Star will be seen romancing Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in his next with Nag Ashwin, tentatively titled Prabhas 21. Recently, a pan-India project with Prabhas in the lead role was announced by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. Titled Adipurush, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and will reportedly start rolling from January 2021.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel has resumed filming his next KGF: Chapter 2 after six months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sequel to the 2018 action-drama will have a massive release on October 23, 2020. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner, the film has an ensemble cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

