Prabhas To Team Up With KGF Director Prashanth Neel For An Action Thriller?

Prabhas is a busy bee these days as he preps up for his upcoming projects. The recent release of Radhe Shyam's first look poster and the highly awaited announcement of Prabhas 21, has raised the expectations of his fans and followers who are eagerly awaiting the film's release. Well, looks like one more movie is in the making to join the array of Prabhas' upcoming films as we hear that Prashanth Neel is in talks with the actor for a film.

As per reports, the KGF director is working on the script of an action thriller amid the COVID-19 lockdown, and wishes to rope in Prabhas for the movie that will also have a strong social message. It is said that the duo wanted to work with each other since Prashanth's debut film Ugramm released. The yet-to-be-titled movie is also said to be along the lines of Ugramm. It is said that Prashanth has narrated an underworld mafia-themed storyline to Prabhas, which has impressed the latter, who eagerly wants the project to be his 22nd film. As per the buzz, the movie will be a pan-India project which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Prabhas- Prashanth Neel film will probably start rolling from 2022 after the release of their respective project.

Talking about Prabhas' projects, Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam will have Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. Bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the pan-India project is touted to be a romantic thriller. Nag Ashwin's directorial #Prabhas21 will have Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The sci-fi film is produced under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is gearing up to release Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. Post the big project, the director will collaborate with Jr NTR for a project backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The film was announced by Prashanth on the occasion of Tarak's 37th birthday on May 20, 2020.

