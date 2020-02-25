Prabhas To Work With Arjun Reddy Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga; Details Inside

One of the most bankable stars in the Indian film industry, Prabhas has given blockbusters like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and there was no turning back for the rebel star since then.

After Saaho's failure, Prabhas got busy shooting for #Prabhas20 under Radha Krishna. The film is yet another pan-India project after Saaho. Amidst all, a new report suggests that Prabhas will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next venture.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for making blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda, has penned a new script. Reportedly, Sandeep had earlier approached Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor but they turned him down.

If all goes well, this would be the third time Prabhas will join hands with a young director. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed only one film in Telugu.

Sandeep Reddy's directorial venture, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani was a blockbuster at the box office.

As Prabhas' last release Saaho, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, was the biggest flop in the Telugu industry, he will be very careful before choosing any scripts.