Prabhas’ Total Remuneration For Radhe Shyam, Adipurush And #Prabhas21 Will Blow Your Mind!

Prabhas is a busy bee these days with some big projects in his kitty. The actor recently returned from Italy after a long shoot schedule of his highly awaited film Radhe Shyam. He is currently in Hyderabad shooting for the film with Pooja Hegde and other cast and crew members.

The Rebel Star is also said to be prepping up for his upcoming films including Adipurush and Prabhas 21 for which he has already planned a rigorous workout schedule. Well, if reports are to be believed, Prabhas is currently charging a remuneration of Rs 75-80 crore for each film. It is to be noted that the actor is also getting a 10% stake in the profits of his projects.

According to rumours, the actor has earned a total of Rs 300 crore for Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Prabhas 21. Grapevine also suggests that Prabhas, who is also a part of KGF director Prashanth Neel's action-thriller, has charged Rs 100 crore for the film backed by Hombale Films banner. Rebel Star's film with the celebrated director has been titled Salaar.

Talking about Prabhas' films, Radhe Shyam, which is touted to be a romantic thriller is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. On the other hand, #Prabhas21 directed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, will have Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The highly awaited Adipurush is directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. The epic drama will have Saif Ali Khan playing the role of the intelligent demon, Lankesh.

