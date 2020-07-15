Prabhas’ Wish To Let AR Rahman Compose Music For Radhe Shyam Might Not Be Fulfilled!

The release of the first look poster of Radhe Shyam, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was welcomed with much love by the people. The poster release has indeed raised the expectations of the fans and followers of the stars, and therefore the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make the film a huge success. Well now, the makers are said to be facing trouble in deciding on a music composer for the highly-anticipated movie.

Earlier, there were reports that one of the producers of the film, T-Series is planning to rope in multiple composers for the pan-India project, including Tanishk Bagchi and Badshah. As per the latest reports, Prabhas is longing to include AR Rahman in Radhe Shyam. But his wish to rope in the music maestro might not happen as smoothly as he thinks considering the rift between AR Rahman and T-Series after the composer criticized the Masakali remix video. The hit track Masakali from Delhi 6 was originally composed by Rahman, sung by Mohit Chauhan and penned by Prasoon Joshi. Well, only time will prove if the duo will let bygones be bygones.

Talking about Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a palm reader in the film, whereas Pooja Hegde will portray a princess. The romantic-thriller also features an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sasha Chettri essaying pivotal roles. Produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the movie is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The shooting of the movie is currently halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam's Tentative Release Date Has Baahubali 2 Connection!

Radhe Shyam Director Radha Krishna Kumar's Account Blocked By Instagram!