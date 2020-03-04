    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prabhas Zooms Off To Europe Despite Coronavirus Outbreak, Here’s Why!

      By
      |

      Off late, Prabhas has been grabbing headlines for all sorts of reasons. And the latest one will definitely raise your eyebrows. The actor is currently trending in the news because he has taken off to Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, you heard that right. Earlier in the day, Prabhas was spotted at the Hyderabad airport wearing a mask around his face and his picture has now gone viral on social media.

      The 40-year-old star has zoomed off to Europe apparently for the shoot of his film Prabhas 20. The abroad schedule of the movie was booked much in advance even before the coronavirus was detected as per a report in telugucinema.com. So to fulfill his professional commitments, the actor decided to go ahead with the European leg of the shooting.

      Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas 20 is touted to be an intense love-story set in the 1970s. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the movie stars Pooja Hegde in the lead as well. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree is also a part of the project and will be seen essaying the role of Prabhas' mother. Apparently, the makers are planning to wrap up the film by mid-summer as they want to release the movie in October.

      Prabhas

      Though there has been no announcement regarding the release date, Prabhas 20 is expected to arrive in the cinema halls during Dusshera this year. Hence the Europe schedule, which is said to be a long one, wasn't canceled. Once Prabhas is done shooting for this untitled movie, the actor will move onto his other project.

      Just a few days back, Prabhas announced that he would be teaming up with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin for his next outing. The big-budget movie is apparently a sci-fi thriller revolving around time travel. It will be bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt's production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

      Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer Prabhas 20 To Release In October?

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 18:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X