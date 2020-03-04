Prabhas Zooms Off To Europe Despite Coronavirus Outbreak, Here’s Why!

Off late, Prabhas has been grabbing headlines for all sorts of reasons. And the latest one will definitely raise your eyebrows. The actor is currently trending in the news because he has taken off to Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, you heard that right. Earlier in the day, Prabhas was spotted at the Hyderabad airport wearing a mask around his face and his picture has now gone viral on social media.

The 40-year-old star has zoomed off to Europe apparently for the shoot of his film Prabhas 20. The abroad schedule of the movie was booked much in advance even before the coronavirus was detected as per a report in telugucinema.com. So to fulfill his professional commitments, the actor decided to go ahead with the European leg of the shooting.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas 20 is touted to be an intense love-story set in the 1970s. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the movie stars Pooja Hegde in the lead as well. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree is also a part of the project and will be seen essaying the role of Prabhas' mother. Apparently, the makers are planning to wrap up the film by mid-summer as they want to release the movie in October.

Though there has been no announcement regarding the release date, Prabhas 20 is expected to arrive in the cinema halls during Dusshera this year. Hence the Europe schedule, which is said to be a long one, wasn't canceled. Once Prabhas is done shooting for this untitled movie, the actor will move onto his other project.

Just a few days back, Prabhas announced that he would be teaming up with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin for his next outing. The big-budget movie is apparently a sci-fi thriller revolving around time travel. It will be bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt's production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

