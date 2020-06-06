Prabhas22: Prashanth Neel To Team Up With Prabhas For A Thriller?

Recently, several rumours and updates were surfacing the internet about Prabhas' upcoming ventures tentatively titled Prabhas 20 and Prabhas 21 respectively. Well, fasten your seat belts as Prabhas 22 is gearing up to storm your way! Yes, you read that right. As per the latest reports, Prabhas is all set to join hands with KGF director Prashanth Neel for an upcoming project.

It is said that the movie, touted to be a thriller will be bankrolled by either DVV Movies or Mythri Movie Makers. #Prabhas22 will reportedly have a pan India release in 2024. Recent grapevine suggests that more details about the movie will be out on Prabhas' birthday, i.e, October 23. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited. How excited are you about the duo's film? Tell us in the comment section!

Prabhas was last seen in Sujeeth's directorial venture Saaho, which also features Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor. Although the movie was released in five different languages, the thriller did not do well at the box-office leaving the fans disappointed.

Talking about their respective upcoming projects, Prabhas will next be seen in KK Radha Krishna's love story, reportedly titled O Dear. Featuring sultry siren Pooja Hegde, the makers will resume the shoot post lockdown. Prabhas 20 will also have Priyadarshini, Krishnam Raju, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. The movie, bankrolled by UV Creations, is slated to hit the theatres by the end of 2020. It is also rumoured that the release might get postponed due to the ongoing lockdown. Prabhas is also a part of Nag Ashwin's movie, tentatively titled #Prabhas21.

As per rumours the team has been trying to rope in Bollywood actress for the flick. It is said that the makers have already approached Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone for the movie. To be made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, Prabhas 21 will have a pan-India release.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is currently busy with the post-production activities of his movie, KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash in the lead role. The director has also confirmed his next project with Jr NTR on the latter's birthday. #NTR31, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers will be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 150 crore.

