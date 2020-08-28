Pradeep Machiraju Reacts To Harassment Allegations Levelled Against Him; Calls Them ‘Baseless’

Pradeep Machiraju Says The Allegations Are Baseless

In the video statement, Pradeep Machiraju said that the allegations that have been levelled against him in web portals and YouTube channels are baseless. "I am pained by the baseless allegations," he said. The TV personality also claimed that portals have been using his photos inappropriately and asked them to verify any piece of information before publishing.

Pradeep Says Such Reports Are Raping Him Mentally

Pradeep expressed concern over his family. "If I or any of my family members are affected by all this, who is going to be responsible for our trauma?," the anchor questioned. The anchor considers social media as a wonderful weapon. However, he also feels that it has been misused. He addressed online portals and said, "You are raping me mentally."

Pradeep Machiraju On Taking Action Against Web Portals

The TV anchor got miffed with the allegations and he has decided to take action against the web portals. In the statement, Pradeep Machiraju said, "I will definitely drag everyone who is responsible for this irresponsible trolling and reportage."

Pradeep On Sensationalism

Machiraju admitted that he is a self-made man and has always been focusing on entertaining people. However, the anchor believes that sensationalism in the media affects his personal life. While recalling an incident that happened with him in the past, Pradeep said, "When I injured my leg in the past, some YouTube channels went to the town saying that my days were numbered. Do you know how much it pains my family members?"