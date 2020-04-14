Pragathi’s Dashing Lungi Dance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Breaks The Internet; Watch

Ever since the government imposed 21 days lockdown to curb the rapid spread of Novel Coronavirus, celebrities have constantly been doing various activities at home to kill time. A few days ago, Kollywood actor Nakkhul took up the Tom Holland challenge and did it like a professional.

Amidst all, character artist Pragathi is also catching everyone's eye with her entertaining act on social media. Recently, on her Instagram page, Pragathi shared a video of herself doing a lungi dance on 'semma mass' version of Vijay's Vaathi Coming song from Master.

Watch the video here:

In the above video, one can see, Pragathi is wearing a white shirt and a lungi. She can be seen dancing along with her son. Interestingly, she does each step gracefully as fans can't take eyes off her. Especially, her rowdy dance is breaking the internet. Well, Pragathi's lungi dance video has gone viral on social media.

Pragathi is known for doing roles of a sensitive mother or elder sister in films. However, after this lungi dance video, she showed her glamourous side and set the internet on fire.

Well, actresses' videos getting viral on social media is not a new thing for all. However, sometimes it turns out to be a nightmare for some heroines. A few days ago, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Losliya's intimate video had gone viral on social media. Pragathi reacted to the same in a post.

Meanwhile, India has so far reported 10,453 COVID-19 positive cases and 358 deaths. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has officially extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020, i.e. Sunday.