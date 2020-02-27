    For Quick Alerts
      Prakash Raj Makes A SHOCKING Revelation About Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru!

      By
      |

      Mahesh Babustarrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to complete 50 days run in the theatres. Released on January 11, 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru did a solid business at the box office and turned out to be a super hit.

      The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru was applauded by critics as well as the masses. The film was loved by all but surprisingly, Prakash Raj has not watched the film yet. Isn't it shocking?

      Mahesh Babu and Prakash Raj

      Ahead of the film's release, reports stated that Mahesh Babu and Prakash Raj had a conflict between them as the 'Wanted' actor didn't attend the pre-release function of Sarileru Neekevvaru. When asked about the gap with Mahesh Babu in an interview with a leading channel, Prakash Raj said, "What gap? We just worked together in Sarileru Neekevvaru."

      Speaking about not attending the pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actor revealed that he's not yet watched the film. He said, "I generally don't attend any pre-release functions. Also, I still didn't watch Sarileru Neekevvaru movie. I generally don't watch my movies. When this movie's pre-release event was happening, I was busy with my works. There is no rift between me and Mahesh."

      Also Read : Sarileru Neekevvaru World Television Premiere On Gemini TV On This Date?

      Coming back to Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Mahesh Babu-starrer is directed by Anil Ravipudi. Produced by Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara, the film is so far the biggest hit of the Prince of Tollywood.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 11:52 [IST]
