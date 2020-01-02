Prati Roju Pandage Box Office Collections (Day 13): Sets A Record!

Day 13 Collections

According to reports, Prati Roju Pandage collected big on its 13th day at the box office. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the film has collected a share of around Rs 2.91 crore on day 13 at AP/TS box office.

A New Record

These are huge collections, especially considering that it has been more than a week since the film's release. If reports are to be believed, the film has earned the non-Baahubali record for the movie with maximum share on day 13 at AP/TS box office.

The Previous Record

Earlier, this record was held by the Sharwanad starrer Shatamanam Bhavati, which was one among the major hits of 2017. According to reports, the film has collected around Rs 1.72 crore on its 13th day at the box office. Reportedly, Maharshi, which collected around Rs 1.58 crore is at the third spot. Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 had collected a share of around Rs 4.69 crore.

13 Days Collections

Prati Roju Pandage has already emerged as a tremendous success at the box office. Going by the reports on social media, the movie has already minted around Rs 28 crore share within 13 days in AP/TS regions. The film is expected to continue its good run in the third week as well and an amazing weekend is on cards.