Priyamani To Play The Female Lead In Asuran's Remake?

Tamil movie Asuran is set to be remade in Telugu with actor Venkatesh in the lead role and the movie will be directed by Srikanth Addala. Now, according to some of the reports that have come up, popular actress Priyamani has been approached by the team to play the female lead, portrayed by Manju Warrier in the Tamil version. It would be good to see the National Award Winning actress in such a powerful role.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Shriya Saran has been cast as the female lead in this highly-awaited movie. It was also reported that initially Anushka Shetty was also considered for this role. Well, we are expected to get a clear picture regarding rest of the star cast in the upcoming days.

Priyamani is a well-known face to the Telugu movie audiences and she has played the leading lady in a good number of Telugu movies. The actress's previous Telugu film was Manna Oori Ramayanam, which had hit theatres in 2016. The film, directed by Prakash Raj was the remake of the highly-acclaimed Malayalam movie Shutter.

Meanwhile, Priyamani's next film in Tollywood is Virata Parvam, the shoot of which is progressing. The actress will be seen playing a crucial role in the movie, which features Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. According to reports, Nandita Das will also be seen playing a crucial role in this highly-awaited movie.

Priyamani will also be seen in the upcoming bilingual movie Thalaivi, which is the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. If reports are to be believed, the actress will portray the role of VK Sasikala in this movie, directed by AL Vijay. Apart from the above projects, she will also be seen in Family Man: Season 2. The first season of the series was highly appreciated.