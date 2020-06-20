Producer Bandla Ganesh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Social Media!

Looks like social media has diverted their attention towards Bandla Ganesh, as they talk about the renowned producer and actor being tested positive for Coronavirus. Yes, you read that right! It is said that the producer, known for films like Gabbar Singh and Temper is currently under home quarantine following the positive result.

There are also several Telugu media reports suggesting that the actor had recently visited a hair transplant center, where Bandla had to go through certain tests including the COVID-19 test, which declared him positive. It is said that the family is also awaiting their results. If the talk on social media has anything to do with reality, then this would be the first Coronavirus positive case reported in Tollywood. Bandla Ganesh should soon give an official confirmation to clear the air.

The producer recently made the headlines for his remark over Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar. The verbal brawl started as the latter didn't mention Bandla's name in his tweet during the 14th year anniversary of their movie Gabbar Singh starring Pawan Kalyan. The evidently irked maker, in an interview, made a controversial comment against the director that he could only score hits with remakes and is a failure when it comes to original content. He also added that if Harish proves him wrong, Bandla would leave the industry, following the defeat. The producer also stated that it was him who gave a hit movie like Gabbar Singh to the director, that changed his career.

On a related note, Bandla Ganesh had also tried his luck in politics and even runs several businesses including poultry.

