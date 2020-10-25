Production No 12 Announced: Pawan Kalyan To Essay A High Voltage Role In Saagar K Chandra’s Film

Here's big news to all Pawan Kalyan fans. Power Star's next with Saagar K Chandra has been announced today on the special occasion of Dussehra. The announcement came with a 48-second video with an awe-inspiring BGM to present the king of attitude Pawan Kalyan.

As per the teaser, the actor will be seen in a high voltage role in the film titled Production No 12. In the video, a silhouette of the star can be seen entering the frame while waving a jacket in his quintessential style. The fans and followers of the actress are all praise for the teaser which has now gone viral on social media.

Presented by PDV Prasad, Production No 12 will be backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. The music for the film is done by renowned composer Thaman S.

On a related note, Pawan has a gamut of roles and exciting projects up his sleeves. The actor is waiting to resume shooting of his next titled Vakeel Saab. The courtroom drama directed by Venu Sriram is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie while Nivetha Thomas will take up Taapsee Pannu's role.

Power Star is also a part of Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Harish Shankar's films tentatively titled PSPK 27 and PSPK 28 respectively.

