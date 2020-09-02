PSPK 28: Pawan Kalyan's Next Venture With Harish Shankar Is All About Love And Patriotism

The Gabbar Singh combo is finally back! The first look poster of the highly-anticipated Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar film PSPK 28 has been dropped by the makers. Tollywood's renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers unveiled the first look poster of the 28th venture of the Power Star.

In the poster, one can see a breathtakingly stylish bullet parked near the India Gate. The poster also has pictures of leader Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Subash Chandra Bose, while a spiritual book and a rose flower can be seen kept over the seat of the bike, hinting at the theme of love and patriotism int he film.

Unveiling the poster, the makers wrote, "The Blockbuster combo is Back Collision symbol..Here's the concept poster of #PSPK28 and this time, it's not just Entertainment Smiling face with sunglasses POWER STAR

@PawanKalyan @harish2you @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose."

The makers also announced a donation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of Pawan Kalyan fans, who died in an accident yesterday night while erecting banners of the actor on the occasion of the actor's 49th birthday. Announcing the same, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "The loss of 3 fans from Kuppam left us all deeply saddened. We would like to donate Rs 2 lakh each to the families who lost their precious ones. We wish the injured ones a speedy recovery and back to a healthy life."

Coming back to PSPK 28, a few months ago, Harish Shankar had confirmed a project with Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, but an official announcement regarding the same was not made. Interestingly, he had also revealed that ace music composer Devi Sri Prasad will tune the music for the film, tentatively titled PSPK 28. Though there were reports suggesting Malayalam actress Manasa Radhakrishnan's inclusion in the big project, there has been no official confirmation about it from the makers' side. The movie will reportedly start rolling after Pawan Kalyan wraps up the shoot of Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab.

For the uninitiated, already two updates have been dropped by the makers of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab and PSPK27.

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Others Announce Financial Aid To Families Of Deceased Pawan Kalyan Fans

Will Pawan Kalyan's Birthday Hashtag Break Mahesh Babu's Milestone Record?