PSPK28: Is Pawan Kalyan Movie Titled Ippude Modalaindi? Here Is The Truth!

PSPK28 is Ippude Modalaindi?

Of lately, there were rumours that the movie has been titled Ippude Modalaindi. Well, Harish has rubbished the rumours calling them baseless. The director reportedly said that the title is yet to be finalized, and will be announced only after it is confirmed. There were also rumours about the lead actress. There was a buzz that Malayalam actress Manasa Radhakrishnan has been approached by the makers to essay the female lead, but the director revealed that the lead actress is yet to be finalised.

Music For PSPK28

Recently, Harish Shankar unveiled that the ace music composer Devi Sri Prasad will be tuning the music for PSPK28. The director took to Twitter to announce his entry in the movie touted to be an action-thriller. He wrote, "It is a wonderful day. As energetic as the release day 8 years ago. What better day to announce that we are coming back together to recreate the same musical energy again.@ThisisDSP will be scoring music for #PSPK28. We are coming again Ippude modalaindi." Interestingly, the trio had earlier worked together for Gabbar Singh. PSPK28 is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Pawan Kalyan’s Film Affair!

The Power Star will be making a comeback after a long break with the much-awaited movie Vakeel Saab. For the unversed, the courtroom drama is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink, wherein Pawan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will also feature Nivetha Thomas, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab will be bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara creations