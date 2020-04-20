Pushpa: Allu Arjun To Sport Two Different Looks In The Film!

On Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa released the first look poster of the Stylish Star and it immediately went viral, courtesy his rugged avatar. Not just fans, but even Tollywood celebs were impressed with Allu Arjun's de-glam look and praised him for the same on social media. While Sukumar's directorial venture has definitely stirred a lot of excitement, there is more interesting stuff in store for all of us.

According to a report in Telugu360.com, Allu Arjun will also be seen sporting a stylish look in the action-thriller. Though the actor is said to be playing the role of a lorry driver in Pushpa, fans will get to see his other look in the flashback portions, wherein he will be seen as a don. Sounds super intriguing, no?

The same report also states that the makers have already locked Bunny's fashionable look, but the handsome hero will shoot for the flashback episodes only after he completes shooting for his part in the rugged look. Apparently, the flashback portion will arrive in the second half of the film.

Well, now that we know Allu Arjun will be sporting both the looks, we are more than thrilled about the film's storyline. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, Pushpa also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles.

Initially, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play the villain in the movie, but the superstar recently backed off from the project citing date issues. The makers have now got on board Sandalwood actor Dhananjay, to reprise the same role. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa will arrive in theatres next year, however, the release date is yet to be finalized.

