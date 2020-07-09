Pushpa: Allu Arjun Wants Unique Music From DSP

After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun wants to impress his fans even more with his upcoming film Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The stylish Star is leaving no stone unturned to make the film perfect. After all, Pushpa is going to be the first pan-India release of the actor.

Allu Arjun is personally taking an interest in all the aspects of Pushpa. Well, the shooting is currently on hold due to the lockdown, but Pushpa team is strategically using this free time for the good of the movie.

As report published in a leading portal states that music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP has composed the tunes for Pushpa with the help of communication apps. Interestingly, if music is ready, the director will totally be ready with the full script.

DSP has delivered his best piece of work when he collaborated with Allu Arjun and Sukumar together. The comfort level between the trio has always worked in favour of them. However, DSP's previous work in movies like F2, MCA, Maharshi, Khaidi No 150 and Vinaya Vidheya Rama didn't live up to the expectations.

Hence, Allu Arjun's doesn't want to take any chance and is not going to accept routine stuff from DSP. He expects something unique from him and for that, the Stylish Star is working very closely and creatively with him. Now, after Allu Arjun and DSP's efforts, fans can't wait to witness the music of Pushpa.

Taking about the film, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Dhananjay is said to have replaced Vijay Sethupathi in the film. However, the official announcement about the same has not yet come. Reports also suggest that Aadhi Pinisetty has been roped in to play Allu Arjun's brother and antagonist in the film. Pushpa will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

