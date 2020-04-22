Pushpa: Allu Arjun Will Not Romance Rashmika Mandanna But THIS Actress

Allu Arjun's next Pushpa, has already been creating a buzz amongst the masses since its announcement. On Bunny's birthday, the makers revealed the title and first look of Allu Arjun which went viral on social media in no time. Talking about Allu Arjun's look in Pushpa, the Stylish star has an intense look in Pushpa and fans can't wait to see him in a rowdy avatar.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead and fans are eagerly waiting to see their chemistry on screen. But hold on guys, a source close to Pushpa has told a leading entertainment portal that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are not romantically paired in the film. Shocked? We too were.

Well, the latest buzz suggests that the makers have roped in Nivetha Thomas for Pushpa. Nivetha was last seen in Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth and Nayanthara's film, Darbar. She has been roped in to play the second lead in Pushpa. Reports state that Nivetha Thomas will be seen playing Allu Arjun's love interest in Pushpa and not Rashmika.

There was also a strong buzz in the industry that Suniel Shetty will be playing the antagonist in Pushpa. However, the official confirmation about the same has not yet come from the makers. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play a key role in the film but due to some creative difference with the makers, he opted out of the project. Another report also claimed that Kannada actor Dhananjay has replaced him.

The shooting of Pushpa is likely to commence post the Coronavirus crisis. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Anish Kuruvilla in key roles. Pushpa will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.