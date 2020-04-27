Pushpa: Anasuya Bharadwaj No Longer A Part Of Allu Arjun Starrer?

Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa, is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest Telugu releases of next year. Just a while back, we told you that the action-drama won't feature two heroines and now, we have got yet another update on Sukumar's much-talked-about directorial venture. As per media reports, television anchor-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is no longer a part of the film.

The makers had offered Anasuya an important role in Pushpa, however, according to gulte.com, the 34-year-old is now out of the project. But why, you ask? Well, not too long ago, the first look poster of Pushpa was released in four languages, and it garnered an overwhelming response from all quarters. Because of this very reason, we hear, the makers are now doubting their decision about casting Anasuya.

A source in the know told gulte.com that Sukumar and his team have now decided to bring on board a more popular face instead of Anasuya, as they want Pushpa to remain a pan-India film. However, this piece of information is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Interestingly, not too long ago, Vijay Sethupathi was also a part of Pushpa. However, the superstar quit the film, and then, Sandalwood hero Dhananjay replaced him in the movie. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles. While Pushpa will come out in theatres next year, the makers are yet to announce the official release date.

