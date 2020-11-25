Pushpa: Chiyaan Vikram To Join Hands With Allu Arjun For Sukumar’s Action Thriller?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is undeniably one of the highly awaited films. The action-thriller directed by Sukumar recently made it to the news for resuming its filming after months of COVID-19 break. A few pictures of Allu Arjun from the sets of the film also became the talk of the town. The actor as Pushpa Raj looked unrecognizable in the pictures that went viral on social media.

Being the first pan-India project of Allu Arjun, the makers of Pushpa are leaving no stone unturned to experiment with the film. Though it was earlier reported that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying a key role in the film, the actor later announced that he is no more a part of the Allu Arjun-starrer owing to date issues.

Of late, there have also been speculations that R Madhavan has replaced Vijay Sethupathi in the film, but the actor himself took to his social media handle to rubbish the rumours, calling in baseless. Well now, we hear that the makers are eager to bring a Tamil actor for the project, who can replace Vijay in the film. It is said that the team is now in talks with Kollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram for the highly anticipated project.

Looks like the makers believe Pushpa will be able to garner huge attention of the audience with his inclusion, given the fact that the actor has earlier collaborated with Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai for Ravan, and is gearing up to yet again share screen space with her and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. If reports are to be believed, Vikram was impressed with the storyline and is eager to work with the Stylish Star. If true, Vikram will soon sign on the dotted lines and a confirmation regarding the same will be made official by the makers.

Interestingly, Vikram's inclusion in Pushpa will mark his 11th Telugu project after 20 years. He has been a part of several Tollywood films including Bangaru Kutumbam (1994), Adalla Majaka (1995), Ooha (1996), Merupu (1996), 9 Nelalu (2000) and others. His last project in Telugu was the 2001 film Youth.

Coming back to Pushpa, the film backed by Mythri Movie Makers has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

