Pushpa Film Poster Becomes The Most Liked First Look Poster In 24 Hours, Bonanza For Allu Arjun!

Allu Arjun's Pushpa first look poster is currently, the talk of the town. The unusual avatar of the Stylish Star has completely astounded people. His rugged rough and tough look has received a tremendous response from the netizens. According to a report, the first look poster of the action-thriller has broken a huge record and has become the most liked Telugu poster on Twitter in 24 hours with more than 85 K likes.

Well, it'' a good start for Allu Arjun and we wish Pushpa marks another superhit for Allu Arjun after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The title and the first look poster of the film were unveiled yesterday, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The poster was released in five languages -Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Talking about the movie, helmed by Rangasthalam director Sukumar, the first schedule of the shoot has been wrapped. The second schedule of the shoot will begin once the 21-day nationwide lockdown gets over. According to a recent rumour, Pushpa's story will apparently revolve around a man essayed by Allu Arjun who impersonates a lorry driver and a redwood smuggler to seek revenge for the murder of his wife. Rashmika Mandanna will essay the lady love of Bunny in the movie. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles.

