Pushpa: Filming Of Allu Arjun-Starrer Comes To A Halt As Team Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Pushpa Team Members Test Positive

Well now, we have bad news for the innumerable fans of the actor, as we hear that the film's shoot has been halted for a few days, owing to a few team members testing positive for COVID-19. As per reports, a sequence with a large crowd was held recently, which might be the reason for the same.

Fans Worry About Allu Arjun

Though it is not known who the members are, reports about 10 crew members of Pushpa testing COVID-19 positive have gone viral on the internet. It is said that the members have been currently asked to undergo quarantine and get tested before returning to the sets. As the news went viral on social media, fans of Allu Arjun were seen inquiring about his well-being.

Pushpa Cast And Crew

Coming back to Pushpa, the film directed by Sukumar has the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film reportedly has Kollywood actor Arya essaying a key role.