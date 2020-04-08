Pushpa First Look Out On Allu Arjun’s Birthday: It's A Brand New Rough And Tough Avatar Of Bunny

It's Allu Arjun's birthday, and as expected, a new update of AA20 has been unveiled by the makers. The first look poster of the Stylish Star and the title of the film has been disclosed on this special occasion. The thriller is titled Pushpa which is absolutely contrasting to the actor's avatar in the film.

Least to say, Allu Arjun, in a rugged rough and tough look seems very different, unlike the characters he usually essays. The actor is sporting a beard in the intriguing first look poster, which perfectly suits his role as a lorry driver.

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

Allu Arjun, who is usually seen interacting with his fans on social media wrote on Twitter, "First look and the Title of my next movie " PUSHPA". Directed by dearest Sukumar garu, music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one, Hoping all of you like it.

@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia." (sic)

The actor had also unveiled the poster of the Pushpa in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie is set in the backdrop of a forest range where full-fledged sandalwood smuggling happens. Interestingly Bunny will speak the Chittor dialect in the movie.

Directed by Rangasthalam fame Sukumar, the Pushpa will have Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. There are rumours that the thriller revolves around the tragedy that includes her. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, music composer Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the tune for the much-awaited movie.

