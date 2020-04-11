Pushpa: Kiara Advani To Feature In The Allu Arjun Starrer? Deets Inside!

Just a few days back, the first look poster of Allu Arjun's film, Pushpa, was unveiled online and it garnered positive feedback from all quarters. Fans on social media couldn't stop gushing over the actor's rugged avatar. The first look poster of Pushpa also wowed many Tollywood celebs including Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Varun Tej Konidela, Pragya Jaiswal, Arya, and Raashi Khanna.

Directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. In fact, the action-drama, which is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam forest, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu in important roles. Apart from these familiar faces, we hear, the makers are now trying to get Kiara Advani on board.

Kiara, who is currently busy with several Bollywood projects in her kitty, however, isn't being considered for a full-fledged role in the film. Instead, Sukumar is planning to rope in the talented actress for a special song. Yes, you heard that right! According to a report in Teluguin.com, Sukumar wants Kiara for a dance number, but the Kabir Singh heroine is yet to give her nod for the same.

Since Kiara is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood, we wonder if she'll accept the offer. But again, Pushpa is also a big film and definitely looks like a crowd-puller. So, who knows, maybe Kiara will seal the deal, and we hope she does, because it would be fun to see her shake a leg with Allu Arjun, no?

