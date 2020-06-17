Pushpa Makers To Drop Kerala Shoot; Allu Arjun Starrer Will Now Roll In Hyderabad

Shoot In Kerala Called Off!

It is to be noted that the Sukumar directorial's shoot, which was earlier scheduled in Kerala was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Well, now as per reports, owing to the heavy restrictions on inter-state travel, the makers have decided to call off the scheduled Kerala shoot. It is said that unsure about the shoot, the team had earlier thought of shifting the location to Maredumilli in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Pushpa To Be Shot In Anapurna Studios

Apparently, the Stylish Star has requested the makers to change the location yet again, but this time to Hyderabad's Anapurna Studios. The makers are planning to erect sets of forests in the studio, wherein the cast will shoot and later a bit of graphics will be added to it. It is also said that the Pushpa team will go for a recce to the studio as of now, and would decide only after getting a satisfactory result.

Allu Arjun And Pushpa

Pushpa is undoubtedly one of the highly-awaited movies of the year. With Bunny's recent venture Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turning into the Sankranti winner, the fans of the star have high expectations from the movie. Pushpa touted to be an action-thriller, will have the actor in an unusual rough and tough avatar. Based on red sandalwood smuggling, Allu Arjun will essay the role of Pushpa Raj in the film. The female lead, Rashmika Mandanna will reportedly appear in the role of a forest officer, who gets murdered by goons. It is said that Allu Arjun will be seen seeking revenge for her murder in the high-octane thriller.

Pushpa: Cast And Crew

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the movie will also feature Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The music for Pushpa will be composed by celebrated music director Devi Sri Prasad.