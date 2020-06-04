Pushpa: MLA Roja To Play Antagonist In The Allu Arjun Starrer?

Popular actress and politician Roja will likely be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the Allu Arjun-starrer, Pushpa. A report published in a leading portal suggests that the MLA of Nagari Constituency for YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, Roja is said to have accepted the offer of the makers.

If reports are to be believed, after talking to director Sukumar and getting a full narration from him, Roja has given her nod to the film, and fans are waiting for the official confirmation.

As per the report, Roja liked her role and thought it would be a great addition to her filmy career. Apart from Roja, Bobby Simha and Suniel Shetty have also been approached to play the antagonists in Pushpa. But the official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Pushpa is expected to kick start from June 15, in Andhra Pradesh's forest. Earlier, the team had thought of shooting in Thailand and Kerala, but now, due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, they are thinking about filming in the Telugu states only.

Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead while Dhananjay playing a supporting role. For those who are unversed, Kannada actor Dhananjay has reportedly replaced Vijay Sethupathi, who was supposed to play the role. Pushpa is considered as one of the most ambitious projects of Allu Arjun's career.

After delivering a blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the Stylish Star is now all set to bring action-drama to the big screen. Notably, Pushpa is going to be the first pan-India release of Allu Arjun's career, as the film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

