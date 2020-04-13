    For Quick Alerts
      Pushpa Movie: Tamil Fans Can’t Keep Calm As They Await The Release Of Allu Arjun Starrer At Theatres

      Allu Arjun's Pushpa is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The makers of the movie recently unveiled the actor's first look poster. The unlikely look of the Stylish Star stunned many, eventually falling head over heels in love with his rough and tough avatar. The fans across the country appreciated the actor for taking an unconventional role in the action-thriller. Though fans all over are waiting for its release, the Tamil fans are more excited to feast their eyes on the movie majorly because of the content.

      Pushpa

      The relatedness of the movie with Tamil Nadu is emotional especially due to the 2015 Nallamala encounter where police killed 20 daily wage workers in Chittoor's forests. Later, in a statement, the police had said that nearly 500 men were chopping red sanders in Nallamala forest at the orders of a smuggling tycoon and have attacked Task Force sleuths. The encounter was also called a fake one and people had accused that the workers were nabbed from local villages and shot at point-blank range.

      It is already reported that Allu Arjun would be essaying the role of a smuggler in the movie directed by Sukumar. Tamil folks are wondering if the movie has anything to do with the unfortunate encounter of 2015, which might unfold in Pushpa. Well, there is no confirmation about the story from the maker's side.

      Rashmika Mandanna will essay the lady love of Bunny in the movie. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles.

      Pushpa Movie: The Storyline Of Allu Arjun Starrer Leaked! Read Deets Inside!

      Read more about: allu arjun tamil pushpa
      Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
