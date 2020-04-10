Pushpa Movie: The Storyline Of Allu Arjun Starrer Leaked! Read Deets Inside!

The highly-anticipated movie of the year, AA20 finally got its title, Pushpa, recently. The first look and the title of the film were unveiled on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. With the brand new avatar of Allu Arjun in a rough and tough look in the intriguing first look poster, there are many stories revolving around the storyline of the action-thriller.

According to a leaked story, Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead of the movie is Pushpa, and the plot revolves around her character. The South diva will be essaying the role of a forest officer and the lady love of Allu Arjun, who gets murdered by unknown goons. Eventually, to seek revenge on them, Bunny's character impersonates a lorry driver, who is also a redwood smuggler. Earlier, there was buzz that the actor might be essaying a grey shade character, but looking at the history of Allu Arjun movies, there are least chances of it. Well, for now, the makers are tight-lipped about the movie and there is no confirmation regarding the storyline rumours.

The movie has completed its first shoot schedule. The second schedule of shoot in the forest range will resume soon after the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Helmed by Rangasthalam fame Sukumar, Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad will be scoring the music for the much-awaited movie, which will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Anish Kuruvilla.

Pushpa First Look Out On Allu Arjun's Birthday: It's A Brand New Rough And Tough Avatar Of Bunny