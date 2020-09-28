Pushpa: R Madhavan To Play The Antagonist In Allu Arjun-Sukumar’s Action-Thriller?

Recently, versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi's confirmation of his exit from Pushpa starring Allu Arjun in the lead role and left many heartbroken. The actor had also cited the reason as date issues and not creative differences, as many media reports claimed.

After his exit, several names were doing the rounds suggesting to be a replacement of the Tamil actor including Bobby Simha and Dhananjay. Reportedly, the makers were in search of an antagonist who would match Vijay Sethupathi's brand value, and allegedly have found the one for the film.

Now, if reports are to be believed, R Madhavan has been approached for the role. It is said that the actor is almost finalized to play the antagonist in the film, and an official confirmation regarding the same will be out very soon. Well, we are excited with the new gossip of T-town and expect a confirmation very soon! How excited are you to see the two stunning heroes locking horns with each other in Pushpa? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Let us tell you that R Madhavan has earlier essayed a villainy role for Naga Chaitanya's 2018 psychological action thriller Savyasachi directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next with Anushka Shetty titled Nishabdham. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, the makers of the thriller are gearing up for a direct-to-OTT release of the film on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun has exciting projects up his sleeves including Koratala Siva's next titled AA 21 and ICON helmed by Venu Sriram. The Stylish Star's recent release was the 2020 romantic drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that turned out to be the Sankranti winner of the year. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film featured south diva Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

