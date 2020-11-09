Pushpa Shoot Update: Allu Arjun To Begin Filming For Sukumar’s Action-Thriller From November 10!

Not too long ago, Allu Arjun had surprised his innumerable fans and followers with the first look poster of his upcoming film Pushpa. In the poster, the actor looked unconventional from his usual stylish avatar as he appeared in a rough and tough look this time.

Notably, the first schedule of the thriller was wrapped up in January 2020. Later, owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the makers had to postpone the shoot indefinitely. A few days back Allu Arjun was spotted at the airport that indeed frenzied his fans, who were expecting a mass update from the makers. Well today, the production banner of the film Mythri Movie Makers took to their Twitter space to announce the filming of Pushpa. In the video dropped by the makers, the pre-production work of the film can be seen going on at a brisk pace. The Stylish Star can also be seen getting ready for the shoot as the makers announce Pushpa's shooting from November 10.

On a related note, the pan-India project will hit the theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Sukumar, the movie is based on red sandalwood smuggling that will have Allu Arjun reportedly essaying the role of a lorry driver and an uber-cool stylish young man. It is said that the two shades will be contrasting to each other and is one of the highlights of the film, which is majorly connected to the climax scene.

Popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad is composed music for Pushpa. The film will star Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The thriller has an ensemble cast including Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Anish Kuruvilla in key roles.

