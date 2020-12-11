Pushpa: Team Of Allu Arjun Starrer To Recreate Maredumilli Forest In Hyderabad?

Pushpa Team To Recreate Maredumilli Forest In Hyderabad?

A report published in a leading portal states that the team of Pushpa will be erecting a dense forest set resembling Maredumilli forests in Hyderabad. The report further states that Allu Arjun will soon resume the shoot once the sets get ready. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Is Director Sukumar In Self-Isolation?

According to Great Andhra report, one of the crew members of Pushpa is in a critical condition. Hence, doctors had reportedly asked the team members including Sukumar to isolate themselves at home. However, the production house has not yet made any official statement about the same.

About Pushpa

Pushpa is based on red sanders smuggling set against the backdrops of Seshachalam forest. Allu Arjun is reportedly playing the role of a lorry driver who gets involved in redwood smuggling. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the role of a forest officer. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Allu Arjun’s Future Projects

Apart from Pushpa, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Venu Sriram's next directorial venture, ICON. He is also a part of Koratala Siva's next titled #AA21. He was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.