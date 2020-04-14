    For Quick Alerts
      Pushpa: Vijay Sethupathi No Longer A Part Of Allu Arjun's Film?

      Allu Arjun's film, Pushpa, has become the talk of the town, courtesy its impressive first look poster that was unveiled on social media not too long ago. Directed by Sukumar, the action-drama is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam forest and revolves around a truck driver, who smuggles red sandalwood. Rashmika Mandanna has been cast opposite Allu Arjun, and fans will also get to see a few more familiar faces in the film.

      In fact, superstar Vijay Sethupathi was also brought on board to play the antagonist. But now, we hear the actor has backed off from the project. According to a report in greatandhra.com, the talented actor has decided to quit the movie as he won't be able to adjust his dates for shooting once the lockdown gets over.

      Since Sethupathi already has several Tamil films on his plate, the 42-year-old would resume work on them as soon as the lockdown gets lifted. Hence, the Super Deluxe actor has informed Sukumar that he would no longer be able to work on Pushpa. While Vijay has made his decision quite clear, Sukumar is apparently trying to convince the superstar to not leave his directorial venture.

      Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Allu Arjun and Rashmika starrer also features Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu in important roles. Reportedly, Sukumar is also trying to rope in Kiara Advani for a special song. But the Kabir Singh heroine is yet to give her nod for the same.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
