Radhe Shyam First Look Poster Gets An Edit As Assam Police Urge People To Wear A Mask Amid COVID-19

The first look poster of Prabhas20, now titled as Radhe Shyam has impressed the netizens. The poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde looked as refreshing as ever, as the duo struck a romantic dance pose. But what gained the attention of the netizens is an edited version of the first look that surfaced on the internet soon after the release.

Apparently, the Nagaon police from Assam have improvised the first look to give it a twist, that goes absolutely with the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the picture that has gone viral, the actors can be seen striking the same pose as in the original, but wearing a blue mask.

The tweet that came along with the edited poster read that the police is sending this message through a photoshopped poster after the attempt to call Prabhas failed. The tweet read, "Ask your loved ones to put Mask whenever they are out. We tried calling Prabhas but failed. Now sending the message through photoshop."

In the picture, the Nagaon police have also used an image from the pooja ceremony of the film wherein Prabhas and Pooja Hegde can be seen maintaining distance while wearing an 'edited' mask. The picture encouraging the COVID-19 norms has been receiving huge appreciation from every nook and corner of the nation, which indeed has helped the movie to gain the attention it needed amid the lockdown.

Talking about the movie, Radhe Shyam helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar is bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The highly-anticipated movie features Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chettri in pivotal roles.

The pan-India project touted to be a romantic thriller is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

