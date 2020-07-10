Radhe Shyam First Look Poster Out! Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Are Head Over Heels In Love!

The countdown is finally over as the first look poster of Prabhas 20 has been unveiled. The poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde looking surreal as they dance with immense love. The Rebel Star is seen donning an off-white blazer while the south diva looks extremely gorgeous, as she dons a mesmerizing red gown.

Along with the poster, the makers have also unveiled the title of #Prabhas20, which is now Radhe Shyam. Well, the amazing never-seen-before poster has astounded the fans, who were eagerly awaiting an update on the film since long.

Prabhas took to his social media handle to drop the poster and wrote, "This is for u my fans, hope you like it."

It is said that Prabhas will appear in a lover boy avatar in the movie, which will be completely different from his earlier characters in Saaho and the Baahubali series.

Earlier, the makers of the movie UV Creations took to social media to announce the first look release date of the film, which completely thrilled the fans. Talking about the title of the film, there were also rumours suggesting that the movie will be either titled O Dear or Radhe Shyam.

#Prabhas20 helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the pan-India project was earlier scheduled to release by the end of 2020, but was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Featuring Bhagyashree, Priyadarshini, Murli Sharma, Sathyan, Sachin Khedekar, Sasha Chettri and Kunaal Roy Kapur in key roles, the highly-anticipated movie will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Radhe Shyam, set in the backdrop of 1970's love story, will reportedly have the Rebel Star essaying the role of a fortune teller while Pooja Hegde that of a princess.

