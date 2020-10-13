Radhe Shyam: Makers Release Poster Of Pooja Hegde As Prerana From Prabhas-Radha Krishna Kumar’s Film

As south diva Pooja Hegde celebrates her 30th birthday today, the makers of her upcoming venture Radhe Shyam dropped the first look poster of the actress from the film as Prerana.

In the picture, one can see the actress in a never-seen-before avatar travelling on a train with a person to whom she gives an enthralling smile. She can be seen wearing a simple olive green dress with a floral jacket and a scarf wrapped over her head.

Releasing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "Wishing out Prerana @hegdegooja a very Happy Birthday!."

Interestingly, netizens are claiming that the person sitting before the beautiful actress is Prabhas, as only his back is shown in the highly-awaited poster. It is to be noted that the two lead actors and the other crew members are currently in Italy, shooting the sequences which were earlier kept on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The romantic-thriller also features an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sasha Chettri essaying pivotal roles. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and backed by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the movie is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. If reports are to be believed, music maestro AR Rahman will be composing music for the highly awaited film.

