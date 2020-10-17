Radhe Shyam Motion Poster To Be Out On Prabhas’ Birthday

Pan-India star Prabhas is all set to ring in his 41st birthday on 23rd October! To mark the occasion, makers are all set to make Navratri special announcement and are calling it #BeatsOfRadheShyam on October 23.

Taking to Twitter, the makers shared a poster announcing the special unveil and wrote, "Feel the #BeatsOfRadheShyam on 23rd October through a motion poster. Stay tuned! @director_radhaa @hegdepooja @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms @gopikrishnamvs #KrishnamRaju #BhushanKumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @radheshyamfilm #RadheShyam."

Radhe Shyam is touted to be an epic love story set in Europe. The movie stars Pan India star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. To mark Pooja Hegde birthday, the makers recently revealed her first look from the movie.

The film will also feature Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and many others in the pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film shoot was already in progress in Georgia when the pandemic hit and kept on hold. Recently, the team resumed the shoot again earlier this month, and the actors also shared the news about the same on their respective social media handles. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual romantic period-drama that is expected to release in 2021. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The Prabhas-starrer is jointly produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

