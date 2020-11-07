Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Says, ‘Prabhas Is Quite Goofy And Naughty’

A few days ago, Pooja Hegde returned from Italy after finishing a long schedule for her next Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Notably, the actress is playing Rebel Star's love interest in the film. After returning from Italy, Pooja Hegde recently spilt the beans about the Italy schedule, Prabhas and many other things.

Recently, in an interview with a leading portal, Pooja Hegde opened up about her equation with Prabhas. The actress said that Radhe Shyam is a love story, hence her bond with Prabhas was needed to be strong off-screen too. Meanwhile, fans think that Prabhas is very much shy and doesn't speak much. However, Pooja has something different to say.

During an interaction, Pooja Hegde said, "Prabhas is not shy at all really. He's quite goofy and naughty; he would nag me all the time on set. He was pulling my leg about doing both Hindi and Telugu films and I tested him back by telling him I was only following his footsteps."

While talking about Italy schedule of Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde revealed that the makers had kept 'no hug' policy on the sets. She even said that they used to get tested for Coronavirus every five days to ensure safety. Well, looks like the filming process in Italy was indeed tough for Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and other crew members of Radhe Shyam.

On a related note, Pooja Hegde is also playing the lead role in Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The makers have recently released the teaser of the film. Coming back to Radhe Shyam, the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is expected to release in Summer 2021. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others in key roles.

