Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde To Essay A Double Role In Prabhas-Radha Krishna Kumar's Romantic Drama?

The recently launched first look poster of Radhe Shyam has indeed raised the expectations of the movie buffs. The mesmerizing yet romantic poster of the film featuring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas was also highly appreciated by the netizens.

Well now, we have a super exciting news to share with you about the highly awaited film. If reports are to be believed, south diva Pooja Hegde will be essaying a double role in Radhe Shyam. It is said that the talented actress will be playing a village belle and also a modern-day woman in the film. However, there is no confirmation about the same and one will have to wait until the film hits the theatres or a poster releases suggesting the same.

Touted to be a romantic thriller, the film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is set in the backdrop of Europe. Prabhas will reportedly essay the role of a palm reader in Radhe Shyam. As per reports, the team including Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will soon fly to Italy to resume the filming, which was kept on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions. Earlier, the team was filming in Georgia ahead of the lockdown.

Well, the romantic-thriller also features an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sasha Chettri. Bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the makers of the pan-India project will have multiple music composers from different industries including Bollywood. If speculations are true, music maestro AR Rahman is also approached by the makers.

Radhe Shyam will have a massive simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi in 2021.

Prabhas To Give Special Treat To Fans On His 41st Birthday?

Prabhas 21: Is Deepika Padukone Worried About Producer's Financial Security?