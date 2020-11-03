Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Wraps Up Italy Schedule; To Resume Shoot With Prabhas In Hyderabad

Actress Pooja Hegde finally wrapped up her shooting schedule of Radhe Shyam in Italy. For the unversed, the actress had commenced the shoot in the European country in October. Pooja has recently returned to India, as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

After having successfully and safely completed the Italy schedule, the team of Radhe Shyam will soon start their new schedule. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Pooja Hegde took to her social media and wrote, "Yup! And so it was a wrap for me on the Italian schedule of Radhe Shyam. Kudos to the team for pulling this off successfully. See you in Hyd @actorprabhas ☺️."

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Pooja Hegde's first look as Prerana from Radhe Shyam was loved by all. We eagerly await for Pan India actor Prabhas and Pooja's chemistry to unfold on the celluloid. With the powerful trajectory of films in her kitty, Pooja is all set to leave the fans impressed with her varied roles.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh. She is also the leading lady of Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In Tollywood, she is playing the lead role in Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor.

