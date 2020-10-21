Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Looks Classy As Vikramaditya In The First Look Poster!

The day has finally come. Prabhas' first look as Vikramaditya from Radhe Shyam has been dropped by the makers of the film days before the actor's 41st birthday (October 23, 2020).

In the poster released, the actor can be seen sitting over a vintage car's bonnet in style in the backdrop of Italy's iconic buildings including Villa la Rotonda. A couple of vintage cars can also be seen parked near him. Prabhas looks fresh and classy as he sports a purple t-shirt and black trousers that go perfectly with a blue blazer. Well, fans and followers of Rebel Star are currently on cloud 9 after the massive release of his first look poster, as it was indeed one of the highly awaited one.

On a related note, the makers had earlier announced 'Beats Of Radhe Shyam' which will be released on October 23, 2020, on the special occasion of Prabhas' birthday. Justin Prabhakaran will be composing music for Radhe Shyam.

Let us tell you that the makers recently resumed shooting of the film with cast including Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and Kunaal Roy Kapur in Italy after a 6-month-break owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic-thriller will also feature an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Jagapati Babu, Satyaraj, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murali Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Shasha Chettri.

Radhe Shyam is backed by Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha under UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies. Actor UV Krishnam Raju is the presenter of the film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a palm reader in the film, whereas Pooja Hegde will portray a princess.

