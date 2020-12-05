Radhe Shyam: Prabhas To Have A Breathtaking Underwater Action Sequence?

Fans and followers of Prabhas can't keep calm as they await the release of his films after back-to-back announcements. Recently, the actor garnered the attention of netizens with the announcement of his pan-India project with KGF director Prashanth Neel titled Salaar. Well, if reports are to be believed, the Rebel Star wishes to complete the pending shoots of Radhe Shyam as soon as possible before proceeding with further projects.

As per the latest report, Manoj Paramahamsa, the cinematographer of the highly awaited film is pulling out all the stops to turn Radhe Shyam into a visual treat for the audience.

Reportedly, a breathtaking underwater action sequence has been shot by the team, using RED Komodo 6K digital cinema camera with 15MM Laowa ultra-wide lens. Though it is not known where the sequence has been shot, one cannot rule out the chances of it being shot in Italy, where the cast and crew recently wrapped up their last schedule. It is said that the team has seen the promising sequence's rough cuts and they think it will mark one of the highlights of the film.

Let us tell you that the cast and crew of the film are currently shooting in Hyderabad. A Rs 30 crore set has been erected at a popular film studio in the city, for shooting some crucial sequences.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will also feature an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Satyaraj, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Beena Banerjee, Murali Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Sasha Chettri. The romantic-drama is produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha under UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies. Radhe Shyam presented by senior actor UV Krishnam Raju, is slated to hit the theatres in 2021 in 4 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

