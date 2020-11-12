Radhe Shyam: The Cost Of A Special Set Erected For Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Film Will Blow Your Mind!

The cast and crew members of Radhe Shyam headed back to Hyderabad recently after completing their shoot schedule in Italy. If reports are to be believed, a few breathtaking sequences have been captured by the team featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, which is said to be one of the highlights of the film.

In the upcoming days, with a few cast and crew members, the team will start shooting for the final schedule of Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad. For the same reason, a mammoth set is being erected at a popular film studio in the state for shooting some crucial sequences. Well, if reports are to be believed a whopping Rs 30 crore has been spent for the set by the makers of Radhe Shyam. With such an amount spent, looks like the makers have full faith in the film and Prabhas, who is also one of the most bankable actors of Tollywood.

On the other hand, Hollywood's favourite action choreographer Nick Powell, who has earlier worked for Indian films like Rajinikanth-Aishwarya Rai's 2.0 and Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has been welcomed on board for the final schedule. It is said that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a superhit.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic drama will also feature an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Satyaraj, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Beena Banerjee, Murali Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Shasha Chettri. Radhe Shyam backed by Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha under UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies, is presented by senior actor UV Krishnam Raju. The Prabhas-starrer is slated to hit the theatres in 2020 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

