Radhe Shyam To Cirkus; Pooja Hegde Hops From One City To Another Due To Her Busy Schedule

A few days back, the talented actress Pooja Hegde wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, helmed by Rohit Shetty. She recently travelled to Hyderabad for the shoot of her two other films, Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor.

The actress had returned to India in November, after wrapping her Italy schedule for pan-India film Radhe Shyam, opposite Prabhas. After that, the star celebrated Diwali with her parents at home, and soon started shoot for Cirkus, which she wrapped a few days back.

She has now headed to Hyderabad to continue shooting for her other films as a source close to her shares, "Pooja is in a great spot of her career right now, but she is always working hard to be there. She is consistently hopping from one city to another with no break for the shoots of Cirkus, Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor, opposite Akhil Akkineni right now."

Notably, Pooja Hegde will also be featuring in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan.

