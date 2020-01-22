SHOCKING: Comedian Rahul Ramakrishna Was Raped In Childhood

    For Quick Alerts
      Rahul Ramakrishna, the young actor has already made a place for himself in the Telugu film industry, with his exceptional performances in the blockbuster movies Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Arjun Reddy. Recently, Rahul Ramakrishna made a shocking revelation through his official Twitter page, which has completely shaken the Kollywood audiences and industry members.

      Recently, the comedian revealed that he was raped during his childhood, to the much-shock of his fans and followers. 'I was raped during childhood. I don't know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself. Everything hurts', Rahul Ramakrishna wrote on his Twitter page.

      However, the actor has chosen to not reveal the identity of the attacker. If the reports are to be believed, the heinous crime happened during Rahul's childhood, when he was a school student. Rahul Ramakrishna has been applauded by the netizens for finally taking the courage to confess, and throwing light on the problems faced by the young boys, which is a serious issue usually ignored by society.

      The industry members, fans, and followers extended their support to Rahul Ramakrishna by commenting on his post. 'I will never be able to understand the trauma you went through even if I try now. I can't do anything too. But want to just say, stay strong. You have come out of every shit and handled it best to your capacity. You are a fighter. Love you brother!', wrote comedian Priyadarshini.

      Rahul Ramakrishna made his acting debut with the popular short film Sainma, in 2014. He made his feature film debut in 2016 with the movie Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. The actor rose to fame with his portrayal of the character Shiva in the 2017-released blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role. He later appeared in several popular films including Bharath Ane Nenu, Geetha Govindam, and the recent blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

