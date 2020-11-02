Raja Chembolu Gets Hitched To Himabindu Lakshmi; Pictures Go Viral

Popular actor Raja Chembolu tied the knot with Himabindu Lakshmi on October 31, 2020. Also the son of veteran lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, the young star entered wedlock in a private ceremony with only friends and family members in attendance.

The wedding was held adhering to the COVID-19 safety norms in Hyderabad and was witnessed by several friends of the actor from the Tollywood industry including Trivikram Srinivas, Vamshi Paidipally, Allu Aravind, Krish Jagarlamudi, Krishna Vamsi and Venkat Akkineni.

Several pictures from the event have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, the newly-wed can be seen as all smiles as they wear off-white traditional attire for the wedding. The engagement of the beautiful couple was held on August 17, 2020, in Hyderabad. Talking about his wedding during a media interaction, Raja Chembolu had said that the alliance was fixed by family friends. Times of India had quoted him as saying, "It's going to be an arranged marriage. The alliance was fixed by family friends. I've known Bindu only for a couple of months now but she's already bowled me over. I just love the person she is."

On the work front, Raja Chembolu has appeared in several hit films including Fidaa, Mr Majnu, Yevadu, V, Ranarangam and Antariksham 9000 KMPH among many others.

